Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School presented its Eighth Grade Recognition Night June 2.

The Eighth Grade Recognition Night ceremony was a pre-recorded event that was posted to the school website and school social media platforms.

Each year at the junior high, they have always held an Eighth Grade Recognition Night in honor of eighth grade students and their hard work.

Even with the school closure, the school and district still felt it was important to provide eighth grade students and families with the same recognition that has taken place in previous years, just in a different venue.

All eighth grade students also received a certificate of recognition in the mail.

The ceremony began with students Tyler Wiegel and Bailey Luebchow providing welcome addresses.

Leah Eyre provided student address that focused on the past. Bailey Bruns gave a student address that focused on the present. Noah Steiner gave a student address that focused on the future.

James Blackburn received the Natalie "Buzz" Johnson Friendship Award during the ceremony.

The winners of the Presidential Awards for Academic Excellence (Gold and Silver) are listed below:

Gold:

Kimarion Austin

Landen Barfield

Ethan Bruens

Bailey Bruns

Jordan Casteel

Monaghan DeLong

Leah Eyre

Madison Freed

Isaiah Geerdes

Aubree Gooden

Jordyn Goss

Brooke Kleinert

Rebecca Lackey

Bailey Luebchow

Darius Mackins

Keegynn Martinek

Kailyn Maynard

K Nava

Chloe Price

Caiden Riecks

Noah Steiner

Kamryn Suhl

Mackenzie Swan

Seth Viner

Karlee Welp

Tyler Wiegel

Silver:

Kyan Barradas

James Blackburn

CJ Boston

Ariana Coe

Donovan Corcoran

Mykielah Diaz

Amber Ellis

Carley Fauser

Peyton James

Madilyn Kaiser

Hannah Kinnaird

Gareth Latimer

Frederick Meiners

Cadence Neal

Gracie Sage