Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School presented its Eighth Grade Recognition Night June 2.
The Eighth Grade Recognition Night ceremony was a pre-recorded event that was posted to the school website and school social media platforms.
Each year at the junior high, they have always held an Eighth Grade Recognition Night in honor of eighth grade students and their hard work.
Even with the school closure, the school and district still felt it was important to provide eighth grade students and families with the same recognition that has taken place in previous years, just in a different venue.
All eighth grade students also received a certificate of recognition in the mail.
The ceremony began with students Tyler Wiegel and Bailey Luebchow providing welcome addresses.
Leah Eyre provided student address that focused on the past. Bailey Bruns gave a student address that focused on the present. Noah Steiner gave a student address that focused on the future.
James Blackburn received the Natalie "Buzz" Johnson Friendship Award during the ceremony.
The winners of the Presidential Awards for Academic Excellence (Gold and Silver) are listed below:
Gold:
Kimarion Austin
Landen Barfield
Ethan Bruens
Bailey Bruns
Jordan Casteel
Monaghan DeLong
Leah Eyre
Madison Freed
Isaiah Geerdes
Aubree Gooden
Jordyn Goss
Brooke Kleinert
Rebecca Lackey
Bailey Luebchow
Darius Mackins
Keegynn Martinek
Kailyn Maynard
K Nava
Chloe Price
Caiden Riecks
Noah Steiner
Kamryn Suhl
Mackenzie Swan
Seth Viner
Karlee Welp
Tyler Wiegel
Silver:
Kyan Barradas
James Blackburn
CJ Boston
Ariana Coe
Donovan Corcoran
Mykielah Diaz
Amber Ellis
Carley Fauser
Peyton James
Madilyn Kaiser
Hannah Kinnaird
Gareth Latimer
Frederick Meiners
Cadence Neal
Gracie Sage