Each month the junior high selects students from each grade level as students of the month.
Students are selected by their teachers and it is an honor to receive this recognition.
Overall, this is a great way to recognize students that are going above and beyond.
Students that are selected are given a certificate, have their picture put in the hallway, on the website, & in local news media.
The May Students of the Month were:
- Sixth Grade May Students of the Month: Hayden Williams & Maddison DeOrnellas
- Seventh Grade May Students of the Month: Hailey Birchall & Owen Bloom
- Eighth Grade May Students of the Month: Bryar Cosgrove & Destani McClatchey