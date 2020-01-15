PAXTON — Nominations of candidates for the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School Alumni Hall of Fame are being accepted until March 1.
Nominees should have a record of outstanding achievement before or after graduation from Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School, Paxton Community High School, Buckley-Loda High School, Ford Central High School, Roberts-Thawville High School or Roberts High School.
Areas of consideration include schooling and/or work experience after graduation, awards and honors while in school, awards and honors after graduation, professional contributions, community activities, and their positive impact on the school district, society and world.
The selection process begins in March each year and culminates in May. An induction ceremony is held in September or October at PBL High School’s annual homecoming football game.
Nominations are kept on file and applicants do not need to re-submit them if a nominee is not selected for the Hall of Fame during a given year.
Nominations may be emailed to halloffame@pblpanthers.org or mailed to: PBL High School, P.O. Box 50, Attn: Alumni HOF Committee, Paxton, IL 60957.