Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School’s FFA chapter held its officer elections on May 20.
The new officers include president Autumn Bruens, vice president Austin Jones, secretary Jasmine Miles, treasurer Landon Wilson, reporter Lizzy Reutter, sentinel Dalton Busboom, historian Christina White, second vice president Maci Kingren and third vice president Gracie Wagner.
The officer team will kick off its 2019-20 year with an officer retreat.
Ag mechanics team takes 2nd
The PBL High School FFA chapter’s ag mechanics team placed second in Section 17 during the Section 17 ag mechanics Career Development Event (CDE) on April 30.
The CDE had five areas of competition: welding, power, electricity, surveying and carpentry.
Participating from PBL were Lizzy Reutter (third place as an individual in electricity), Tera Brown (third place as an individual in surveying), Autumn Bruens (welding), Garrett Sanders (welding), Wyatt Hollen (welding), Dalton Anderson (carpentry) and Nick Reck (power).
PBL competes in Super Friday
The PBL High School FFA chapter’s poultry, livestock and horticulture teams all competed in statewide contests on April 26 — which was Illinois FFA Super Friday — to determine the teams that will be advancing to nationals this fall.
The livestock team consisted of Keegan Marty, Alex Rueck, Tera Brown and Jonathan Warnick. They judged the structure and muscle content of swine, meat goats, sheep and cattle. They received a white rating.
The horticulture team consisted of Mikki Jones, Autumn Bruens, Jade Miles, Lizzy Reutter and Christina White. In their contest, they identified various types of flowers, insects and plant diseases, took a written exam about floriculture and horticulture practices, and evaluated a landscape plan. The horticulture team placed sixth in the state and received a superior rating.
The poultry team consisted of Matteo Vasquez (third place as an individual), Austin Jones (fourth place as an individual), Jordan Delaney (fifth place as an individual), Collin Wieneke and Jasmine Miles. In their contest, they had to use U.S. Department of Agriculture grades to evaluate ready-to-cook chicken, exterior and interior eggs, and further-processed chicken products, and they also took a written exam about the poultry industry. The team received first place in the state and will represent Illinois at the national contest this fall.
Envirothon
The PBL High School FFA chapter sent two teams to the regional envirothon contest on April 11.
The first team was comprised of Christina White, Matteo Vasquez, Ben Jarboe, Garrett Bachtold and Maisy Johnson. This team placed first, winning a birdhouse for being the top forestry team.
The second team was comprised of Jade Miles, Jasmine Miles, Dalton Busboom, Mikayla Jones and Olivia Wilson. The team won second place.
On May 1-2, the first team attended the state contest at Allerton Park near Monticello. Team members were tested in five subject areas, created a solution to a scenario about sustainable agriculture, and presented it to a panel of judges. The team — comprised of Christina White, Matteo Vasquez, Ben Jarboe, Dalton Busboom and Maisy Johnson — placed sixth in the state.