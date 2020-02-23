PAXTON — Paxton-Buckley-Loda FFA chapter members, Kierstyn Lyons, Macee Jensen, Alexis Putnam, Jazmyn Kurland and Hope Watts, attended the annual 212-degree conference Feb. 7 and 8 in Decatur.
The two-day event is focused on student development and helps FFA members become aware of all aspects of personal growth. Students attended sessions on mental, emotional, physical and social growth, and leave this experience with a personal plan for self-improvement.
Energy Transfer Partners sponsors the event.
212 degrees — the temperature at which water boils — focuses on taking students to the boiling point of personal leadership. At 211 degrees, water is extremely hot, but just one more degree gets us to the next level.
FFA seeks to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.