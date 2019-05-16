PAXTON — The nonprofit Paxton-Buckley-Loda Education Foundation is seeking sponsors for its various programs and events to be offered in the 2019-20 school year.
A letter sent to area businesses asked that if they are interested in sponsorship, they should respond by Monday, May 27. More information can be obtained by contacting the foundation at secretary@pblfoundation.org.
The foundation is seeking sponsors for its book fair coupon program, which costs $7,000 annually to operate. Through the program, each student in the PBL school district in kindergarten through eighth grade receives a coupon for either $5 or $7 to buy a book of their own at their school’s annual book fair. Sponsors have their name printed on a bookmark that each student receives, and extra bookmarks stay in the school libraries. Sponsors are also mentioned in news releases and on the foundation’s social media pages.
Sponsors are also sought for the Book-A-Month program, which costs $3,500 annually to operate. It costs $1 per student in kindergarten through fifth grade to receive one new book each month from January through May. The students get to keep the books. Sponsors are mentioned in the foundation’s Facebook ads leading up to and during the online fundraising campaign and in news releases sent to local media outlets, and a label with sponsors names is affixed to each book.
Sponsors are also sought for the foundation’s annual senior awards ceremony and reception each May at PBL High School, which costs $1,000 per year. At the event, graduating seniors are recognized with scholarship awards as well as many other achievements. Sponsors are recognized in the printed event program and in opening remarks. Also, signs recognizing sponsors are placed on various event and food tables. Sponsors are also mentioned in news releases and on the foundation’s social media pages.