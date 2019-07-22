PAXTON — An auction at PBL Eastlawn School on July 13 brought in $28,873 in gross profit to the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district, Superintendent Cliff McClure said.
McClure released the gross amount Monday but did not say what the auction netted, with expenses deducted. McClure said he would provide a brief report on the auction to the school board at its August meeting.
In preparation for tearing down PBL Eastlawn School — the district’s oldest building at 94 years old — practically everything inside the building was auctioned off by local auctioneer Brad Strebeck and his crew.
Bids from the public were taken for items ranging from industrial food equipment to desks, tables and chairs, lockers, book shelves, antique doors, old trophies, band equipment, sports equipment, theater seats and antique classroom maps. The school district also accepted bids at that time for a 2011 Dodge van, a 2000 GMC truck and a 10-by-12-foot storage shed.
Buyers have been given until 2:30 p.m. Friday, July 26, to remove items they purchased from the school. After the deadline, any remaining items will be disposed of and no longer available for removal by the public, and no refunds will be given.