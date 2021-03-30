Soccer
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Iroquois West 0. PBL won its second straight match and improved to 7-1 overall with its 25-20, 25-23 road win at Iroquois West with a return engagement set for Wednesday in Paxton. Jenessa Salazar paced the Raiders (0-6) with four digs and three aces.
➜ Uni High 5, Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2. The visiting Illineks overcame a 2-0 deficit in the first half to register their third consecutive victory with a nonconference triumph and hand the Bunnies their first loss this season. Nabeel Bashir and Noah LaNave each scored two goals for Uni High (3-2) in its comeback, while Bashir added two assists. Teo Chemla also scored a goal and had an assist for the Illineks. Will Shook and Andrew Ferguson scored for the Bunnies (3-1), with Alex Minion assisting on both goals.
Volleyball
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0. The Spartans (7-1) won 25-14, 25-23 in a home nonconference match. Addison Oyer’s 11 kills and nine digs led the way for the Panthers (5-1).
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, Ridgeview 0. A strong serve helped GCMS top Ridgeview in Heart of Illinois Conference play, with the Falcons (5-3) finishing with 13 aces in the 25-12, 25-6 sweep. Jessica Freehill led GCMS in both aces (four) and kills (seven), while Kira Fuoss put up 17 assists, three digs and two aces.
➜ Tremont 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1. The visiting Falcons put forth a valiant effort after a slow start, but didn’t leave Tremont with an HOIC loss after the Turks won 25-10, 20-25, 28-26. Jessica Freehill finished with a double-double by compiling 13 kills and 16 digs to lead GCMS (3-3). Kira Fuoss handed out 19 assists, while Madison McCreary and Lindsey Heinz each made 11 digs to help out defensively.