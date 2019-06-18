PAXTON — Based on a recommendation from Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School Athletic Director Kelli Vaughn, PBL school board members took no action last Wednesday on a proposal to allow fifth-graders to participate in junior high school cross country and track events.
Vaughn said the proposal would be good for students, but she said it would not be a good idea for everyone else. Among the issues Vaughn mentioned are that the fifth-graders are not in the same school building as junior high school students and that she believed it would necessitate the hiring of additional coaching personnel.
Vaughn mentioned that the district’s track teams have summer events, including a running club and street runs, and that the programs are not “in dire need” of additional athletes, as the track team is at 70 runners and the cross country program at 24 participants.
Other business
Also at last week’s school board meeting:
➜ Brian Mrozek, project manager for Gilbane Inc., said the windows at the new Clara Peterson Elementary School addition had been installed and concrete work is starting soon. Mrozek said painting, lights and ceiling grid work is set to begin soon, along with air conditioning in the gym and wall work. Sports flooring is supposed to begin this week, he said.
➜ The board accepted the resignations of high school paraprofessional Liz Bowen, kindergarten teacher Aubrey Ritter, high school industrial technology instructor Ryan Anderson and junior high library aide Ata Bird.
➜ The board hired Brittany Hari and Andrea Schumann as high school English/language arts teachers, Chelsea Giasson as a kindergarten teacher and Sally Ellis as a volunteer cross country coach.
➜ Stacy Morse was reassigned to eighth-grade English/language arts and Amanda Dunlavey to high school social studies.
➜ Superintendent Cliff McClure presented a plaque to Dr. Jane Quinlan on behalf of the district. Quinlan, a Paxton High School graduate and former district teacher, is retiring after several years as regional superintendent of schools for Champaign and Ford counties. The plaque recognizes Quinlan for her service to the district and for serving on the Ford County Special Education Cooperative board.
➜ Board members approved seeking proposals for waste services for the 2019-20 school year.
➜ The board approved a copier agreement with GFI Digital to provide copy machine services for district buildings.
➜ The board approved a social studies curriculum and the purchase of additional Lego kits and iPads in the amount of $38,001.
➜ Board members approved the purchase of new driver’s education textbooks in the amount of $3,122.
➜ Board members approved a food service contract with Aramark, the district’s current provider.
➜ The board accepted $28,449 in grants from the nonprofit PBL Education Foundation.
➜ The board approved a revised lease agreement with the Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce, allowing the chamber to install a 150-foot-tall flagpole immediately west of PBL High School.
➜ The board approved the inducation of Kendra Smiley into the PBL Alumni Hall of Fame.
➜ The board reviewed closed-session minutes and determined to not release closed-session minutes at this time.
➜ The board approved the destruction of closed-session audio recordings that are 18 months and older.
➜ The board approved the 2019-20 compensation for the high school principal, junior high school principal, Clara Peterson Elementary School principal, Clara Peterson Elementary School assistant principal, curriculum coordinator, technology coordinator, supervisor of buildings and grounds, assistant supervisor of building and grounds, bookkeeper, records clerk and office manager.