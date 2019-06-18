PAXTON — It appears the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district is not violating any law by moving forward with the demolition of the historic PBL Eastlawn School without first consulting the State Historic Preservation Office to evaluate ways to eliminate or minimize the project’s adverse effect on historic resources.
The Ford County Record confirmed Tuesday that no state permit is required for the demolition of the 94-year-old building, meaning that consulting the State Historic Preservation Office for a review of the project is not required either.
“The only thing that is required is that they submit a notice of demolition in advance and corresponding fees,” said Illinois Environmental Protection Agency spokesman Kim Biggs. “It’s not a permit (that is required); it’s just notification, letting us know (about the project).”
Frank Butterfield of the nonprofit organization Landmarks Illinois wrote a letter to the PBL school board last month stating his belief that if the building is torn down as planned this fall, it is likely that the school district would be required to obtain a permit from the IEPA related to “storm-water discharges associated with construction site activities.”
If a state permit is required, Butterfield wrote, the school district would also be required by state law to consult the State Historic Preservation Office to evaluate alternatives that “could eliminate, minimize or mitigate” the project’s “adverse effect” on historic resources.
With the State Historic Preservation Office having determined last month that the building is eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places, Butterfield said “it is established that Eastlawn is a historic resource” and “demolition, as the indicated course of action by the school district, is clearly an adverse effect.”
Anthony Rubano, project designer for the State Historic Preservation Office, said Monday that only projects that require a state or federal permit or that receive state or federal funding are required to consult the State Historic Preservation Office in accordance with the Illinois State Agency Historic Resources Preservation Act.
Rubano confirmed that the PBL school district had not asked for a review of the project.
PBL Superintendent Cliff McClure said his school district is following the law.
“We will follow the law,” McClure said. “We have to comply with the law, so we will follow the law.”