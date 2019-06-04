GIBSON CITY — Gibson City Council members granted 3.25 percent annual pay increases to the city’s non-unionized employees for the next four fiscal years during a meeting last week.
Also, promoted police officers, street and alley department employees and water and sewer department employees will receive an additional $2 hourly pay increase.
Council members also voted to hire Jason Cox as a police officer at an hourly pay rate of $24.
In other business:
➜ Council members approved spending up to $47,000 to replace three filter cells at the water-treatment plant. Water-treatment plant operator Mark Webster said the estimate was for $11,000 per cell, plus about $13,000 for the cost of materials.
➜ The council approved a change in the city’s wind-energy ordinance that was approved a few months ago. The change, suggested by Alderman Randy Wyant, states that 10 feet is the minimum required distance between the ground and the bottom of a wind-energy device’s blades. The change was approved via a 5-1 vote, with Denis Fisher in dissent.
➜ Council members approved a $75,000 project for a storm sewer to be installed on Hager Drive as part of a parking lot project at Gibson Area Hospital. They also amended language in the city’s debt-management agreement with the Gibson City hospital.
➜ A facade grant was approved for Syd & Sadie’s Boutique, which is expected to open this summer at 102 N. Sangamon Ave. downtown.
➜ Webster said several lightning strikes forced the city to operate the water plant in manual mode over the weekend. Webster said the lightning strikes destroyed control components and an influent meter. Webster asked that the city study the control system to make sure it is working properly.
➜ Alderman Susie Tongate said the swimming pool opens this weekend. Tongate said Hannah Cliff will serve as head lifeguard, replacing Elizabeth Stroh.