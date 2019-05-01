WATSEKA — A Paxton woman with an extensive criminal history is scheduled to appear in Iroquois County Circuit Court later this month on felony residential burglary and theft charges alleging she stole more than $10,000 in cash from a Loda resident’s home in February.
Theresa S. Nelson, 51, who listed an address in the 300 block of East Spruce Street, was charged with the two felonies by the Iroquois County State’s Attorney’s Office and indicted on both counts by an Iroquois County grand jury on April 3, according to court records.
Nelson was later arrested on a warrant and released after posting $2,500 of her $25,000 bond.
Nelson is due in court for a bond date at 9:30 a.m. May 6.
According to charging documents and the indictment, Nelson allegedly entered a home in the 200 block of South Elm Street in Loda on Feb. 27 and stole “U.S. currency in excess of $10,000.”
Nelson was charged with residential burglary, a Class 1 felony, and theft of $10,000 to $100,000, a Class 2 felony.
If convicted, Nelson could be eligible for extended-term sentencing — including as much as 15 to 30 years in prison — due to her criminal past.
Nelson has previously been convicted in Ford County of giving/selling alcohol to a minor, misdemeanor domestic battery, felonious domestic battery, use of a forged credit or debit card and possession of drug paraphernalia.