PAXTON — The Paxton City Council’s long-term planning committee will meet next week to discuss whether to allow — or ban — cannabis business establishments within city limits once the sale of recreational marijuana becomes legal in Illinois on Jan. 1.
The Illinois Municipal League recently sent resources about the local regulation of recreational marijuana to its member municipalities, including a model ordinance to prohibit cannabis businesses such as cultivation centers, craft growers, processing organizations and dispensing organizations.
Instead of banning cannabis businesses, cities can instead regulate them through conditional-use zoning and impose a municipal tax of up to 3 percent on retail sales.
Paxton Mayor Bill Ingold stressed that neither he nor the two aldermen to whom he has spoken about the issue have made up their minds about how the city will treat marijuana businesses.
Ingold said an open discussion about the issue will be the focus of the meeting, set for 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.
The four members of the committee are aldermen Kamalen Johnson Anderson, Eric Evans, Susan Satterlee and Mike Wilson.