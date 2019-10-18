PAXTON — The city will hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at City Hall to accept comments from community members regarding the first phase of the city’s downtown streetscape improvement project, expected to be completed in 2020.
On or about Nov. 29, the city intends to apply to the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity (DCEO) for a grant through the state’s Community Development Block Grant program to fund the project’s first phase. The grant would be the $1.14 million in revolving-loan program funds that the city was required to return to the DCEO following the termination of the city’s revolving-loan fund.
The first phase of the streetscape improvement project will involve the resurfacing of four blocks of Market Street — from Orleans to Holmes streets — and the construction of new concrete sidewalks on both sides of the 100 block of North Market Street. Also, that same block is expected to see the addition of historic-looking, 16-foot-tall pedestrian lights, along with either stamped concrete paving or brick paver banding added behind the curbs there.
Also, so-called “curb bumpouts” are expected to be added to the intersections on each end of the 100 block of North Market Street — at both State Street and Pells Street. The bumpouts will protrude into the two intersections’ four corners, providing space for four-foot-long black benches, black litter bins, 25-foot-tall vehicular street lights and areas where prairie grass or flowers could be planted. Each bumpout will also feature handicapped-accessible ramps from the street.
Future phases of the project are expected to include “similar and compatible design elements,” a public notice from the city said.
Information on the project will be available for public review at City Hall, 145 S. Market St., prior to the hearing.
Community members are invited to provide comments regarding the project either at the hearing or by prior written statement. Written comments should be submitted to Tammy Jensen, city comptroller and treasurer, no later than 4 p.m. Nov. 12 in order to ensure placement of such comments in the official record of the public hearing proceedings.
A plan to minimize displacement and provide assistance to those displaced has been prepared by the city and will be available to the public. However, the project will not result in the displacement of any persons or businesses, the city said.
For more information, people can contact Mayor Bill Ingold at 217-379-4022 or write to him at City Hall (145 S. Market St., Paxton, IL 60957).