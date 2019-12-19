PAXTON — The Christmas tree that is put up each year in downtown Paxton often has a story behind it.
Such was the case in 1999, when Marge Vest donated an evergreen from her yard at 107 Park Drive so it could beautify the downtown for the holidays.
“She was a cancer patient, and after she donated the three, within months she was gone,” recalled Judy Ondercho. “But she saw her tree go up as a city tree, and she was very happy. She was proud of that.”
Ondercho is a member of the Paxton Service Club, which for the past 73 years has worked each year to find a suitable tree to be placed in the middle of the intersection of State and Market streets from just before Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day.
Paxton Service Club member Bud Larson is credited with starting the tradition following World War II. Others have been involved in the yearly effort, as well, with Ondercho helping each year since 1998.
That year, the first tree to be offered to the club was from Pat Nuss, although his was not the one selected, Ondercho said. Instead, the club chose a “gigantic” tree donated by Eldon Anderson, who had it “right in front of his picture window,” Ondercho said.
This year’s tree — a Colorado blue spruce — was donated by Andrew and Heather Floyd and came from their property at 904 E. Pells St.
Selecting a tree each year is a team effort of the Paxton Service Club, Paxton-based Eastern Illini Electric Cooperative (EIEC) and the City of Paxton. In addition to maintaining a list of trees that have been offered for donation each year but not yet selected, the club solicits the community for additional trees to be considered. This year, the club used the local newspaper and Facebook to find additional trees, along with actually going around town and looking for suitable ones and asking homeowners if they would be willing to donate. Once an ideal tree is found, a member of the club — this year it was Charlie White — joins an EIEC worker in inspecting the tree to “see if it’s pullable or not and if it’s a good tree.” Then, workers from EIEC and the city put up the tree and hang lights on it at the downtown intersection.
The light cords and bulbs are purchased and provided by the Paxton Service Club. Club member Victor Johnson buys them in bulk, volunteering his time to connect 100-bulb strands of lights to each other and replace bulbs as they go bad.
“It’s just constant maintenance trying to keep the bulbs lit,” Ondercho said.
Ondercho stressed that the service club never stops looking for suitable Christmas trees.
“We do this all year long; we don’t just wait until the last two weeks (before the holidays),” Ondercho said. “We’re looking for a tree constantly.”
Christmas envelope project
In addition to bringing a Christmas tree downtown each year, the Paxton Service Club organizes the Goodfellows Christmas envelope project each holiday season to assist needy families in the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district.
Last year, 72 Christmas envelopes were provided, with a value of $85 each. They contained a Paxton IGA gift card; Paxton Chamber Bucks gift certificates redeemable at chamber-member businesses; a punch card from the Paxton Community & Wellness Center entitling residents to several visits at no cost; and a Family Pleaser coupon from Monical’s Pizza.
“Historically, we do 50 to 120, just depending on the need in the community,” Ondercho said.
The names of families who receive the Christmas envelopes often are provided by others in the community. Applications could be found this year at local food pantries and at Hudson Drug & Hallmark Shop. The Christmas envelopes were to be mailed to families on Dec. 16.
The value of the Christmas envelopes each year depends on the amount of donations received from the United Community Fund and other contributions from area businesses and individuals.
Corrine Brown organized this year’s Christmas envelope project.
Other services provided
The Paxton Service Club also provides an extra home-delivered meal to participants of the Paxton Peace Meal program around Thanksgiving.
The club provides the extra meal because the Peace Meal kitchen is closed for both the Thanksgiving holiday and the following day, meaning participants would receive only one home-delivered meal for those two days otherwise, according to Cathy Whitcomb, who serves as president of the Paxton Service Club and also coordinates the Paxton Peace Meal program.
The club also is a sponsor of the local Boy Scouts Troop 32, providing $100 each year to the troop.
More members needed
The club currently has an estimated 13 or 14 “active” members, Whitcomb said, and more are needed.
Anyone interested in joining the club is encouraged to attend any one of its weekly meetings. The club meets at noon each Monday at the Arcade Cafe, 132 N. Market St., and each meeting features a guest speaker. Speakers range from local business owners to representatives of local organizations.
“People who represent services and projects in town, it gives them an outlet to tell their story,” Ondercho said.
Attendance at the meetings is not mandatory, Ondercho stressed.
“It’s always been very casual,” Ondercho said.
Annual membership dues are $25.
The dues help fund the club’s services. Other sources of funding include personal and group donations, memorials and the United Community Fund, Ondercho said.