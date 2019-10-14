PAXTON — Suzanne “Suzie” Shell, the chief deputy clerk for Ford County’s Probation & Court Services Department, announced her candidacy for the Ford County circuit clerk’s position in the March 2020 primary election during the Oct. 7 meeting of the Roberts Village Board.
This will be the second time in four years that Shell has run for the elected position, which is currently held by Paxton resident Kim Evans.
“Four years ago, I took a chance to run for public office. While I was not successful at that time, I told my supporters that I would not give up and would run again in the next election,” Shell said. “My commitment to those supporters has not changed. I want the opportunity to serve the people of Ford County as their next Circuit Clerk.”
Shell said that since she last ran for circuit clerk, she has “had three more years to build upon my relationships with the clerk’s office, the sheriff’s department, the state’s attorney’s office and the judge’s office” and has “been present for the many changes that have impacted the daily routines of the circuit clerk’s office over the last eight years.” She said she is “prepared to take on the role as Ford County circuit clerk and will be available full time to the people of Ford County.”
Prior to working for Ford County, Shell worked for AT&T for 13 years in customer service, collections and repairs/troubleshooting. During her tenure at AT&T, she supervised team managers and was responsible for more than 100 indirect reports.
Shell is a member of the First United Methodist Church in Paxton, where she holds the position of financial secretary and recording secretary. Shell also serves as recording secretary for the Ford County Republican Women and is a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Additionally, Shell serves as a Patton Township trustee and Republican precinct committeewoman, and she is a member of the Ford County Public Health Department’s board of health.
Shell graduated from Paxton High School and later completed her bachelor’s degree in business management at the University of Phoenix.
Shell resides in Paxton with her father, for whom she serves as his caregiver, and also with her dog, Bitsy.