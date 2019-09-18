A 1,800-square-foot flag — which someday is expected to fly atop a 150-foot flagpole to be built by Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School — is carried onto the field at Iroquois West High School in Gilman prior to the PBL Panthers' football game there on Friday, Sept. 13. The flag was purchased for $1,400 by the Paxton Grand Old Flag committee.