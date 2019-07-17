PAXTON — Two Paxton residents were arrested Wednesday after police found four marijuana plants growing outside in a small dilapidated tent-like structure by their mobile home.
Police Chief Coy Cornett said Paxton police received a tip Tuesday night about the illegal marijuana grow at 1 Weaver Court in the Paxton Mobile Home Park, located not far from the police department’s headquarters.
Officers then visited the mobile home at 9:47 a.m. Wednesday, discovering one mature plant and three juvenile plants in one of two tent-like structures located near the trailer, Cornett said.
The structure containing the plants, which ranged in height from 2 to 3 feet, had no roof on it and had a tarp-like material covering its sides, which Cornett said was transparent enough for police to see through.
After arresting the mobile home’s residents — Angela M. Moss, 30, and Calvin L. Rowan, 28 — police obtained a search warrant for the mobile home, where shortly before noon they found evidence of a cannabis-manufacturing operation, including scales and plastic bags, as well as drug paraphernalia, Cornett said.
Both Moss and Rowan were arrested for manufacture/delivery of 30-500 grams of cannabis, unlawful possession of cannabis sativa plants and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, Cornett said.
Both remained at the Ford County Jail on Wednesday afternoon.
Bond had not yet been set, and no formal charges had been filed yet in Ford County Circuit Court by State’s Attorney Andrew Killian.