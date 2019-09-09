PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Laureano M. Medina, 46, of Rantoul, was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license during a traffic stop at 4:50 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Green Street on Paxton’s south edge. The 1995 GMC Yukon he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.
➜ Donald Bickel, 53, of Paxton, was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license and was ticketed for operating a non-highway vehicle on a roadway during a traffic stop at 10:08 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the intersection of Pells and Taft streets. The traffic stop was conducted after a police officer, who was aware that Bickel’s license was suspended, saw Bickel driving a Cub Cadet riding lawnmower away from the Paxton IGA grocery store. The lawnmower also had improper lighting. The lawnmower was seized by police under city ordinance.