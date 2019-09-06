PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Holbert A. Skinner, 18, of Paxton, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for speeding, illegal transportation of alcohol and driving without lights when required during a traffic stop at 1:50 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at the intersection of Market and Holmes streets on the downtown’s north side. Police conducted the traffic stop after seeing Skinner driving with no taillights. When he pulled over, Skinner’s vehicle struck the curb. During the traffic stop, police noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from inside the vehicle. Skinner submitted to field-sobriety tests, which he failed, police said. Skinner later submitted to a Breathalyzer test showing his blood alcohol contest was at 0.136 — above the legal limit of 0.08. The 2001 Chrysler Sebring that Skinner was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.
➜ Brittany M. Conner, 27, of Urbana, was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license during a traffic stop at 12:15 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, in the 500 block of South Market Street. The traffic stop was conducted after police saw Conner driving a vehicle with no functional rear registration lamp. The 1998 Chevrolet Malibu that Conner was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.