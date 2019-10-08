PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:
➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a two-vehicle accident at 12:34 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at the intersection of Maple and Orleans streets. The accident occurred when Kenneth R. Miller, 78, of Loda, was driving a 2019 Lincoln Nautilus north on Maple Street and failed to yield at the stop sign at the intersection. Miller’s vehicle struck a westbound 1999 GMC Sonoma driven by Christopher W. Cofel, 39, of Loda.
➜ Anthony Chickini, 55, of Paxton, was arrested for retail theft on Friday, Oct. 4, for allegedly stealing a bottle of Canadian Mist whisky valued at $14.95 from the Village Pantry, 435 S. Railroad Ave.
➜ Jacob R. Messer, 18, of Paxton, was arrested on a Ford County warrant at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, in the 300 block of West Center Street.
➜ Douglas J. Akerland, 29, of Paxton, was arrested on a Ford County warrant for failure to appear in court and was also arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia at 11:12 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at his apartment at 105 E. State St. Akerland allegedly was found with a “hitter box” on his person when police arrived to arrest him on the warrant.
➜ Upon reviewing surveillance video, Paxton police identified two 15-year-olds from Paxton as the persons responsible for breaking a window in the pavilion at Pells Park on Friday, Sept. 27. A report will be forwarded to the Ford County State’s Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges of criminal damage to state-supported property.