PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Anna M. Rhodes, 20, of Hoopeston, was arrested on a Ford County warrant at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Paxton Police Department’s headquarters on U.S. 45. Rhodes was arrested after she came to the police department to ask about a possible warrant. Police contacted the Ford County Sheriff’s Office, which ran her name through the Law Enforcement Automated Data System (LEADS) and determined that she was wanted on a Ford County arrest warrant.
➜ Vicki L. Khan, 55, of Paxton, was ticketed for failure to yield and operating a vehicle with no insurance on Tuesday, Oct. 15, following a two-vehicle accident at 5:01 p.m. at the intersection of Vermilion and Prospect streets. The accident occurred when Khan was driving a 2010 Dodge minivan east on Prospect Street and failed to yield at the unmarked intersection to a northbound 2005 GMC Sierra driven by Kyle W. Poll, 18, of Paxton. No injuries were reported.
➜ No tickets were issued and no injuries were reported after an Indiana man struck an unoccupied, parked vehicle in the parking lot of Dollar General, 755 S. Railroad Ave., at 7:51 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14. The accident occurred when Shane V. Floyd, 38, of Wabash, Ind., backed a 2008 Ford F-350 pickup truck into a 2014 Nissan Titan owned by Sandra Cook of Rantoul, causing more than $1,500 in damage.
➜ Lisa R. Rutledge, 52, of Paxton, was arrested for driving with a revoked driver’s license during a traffic stop at 3:13 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, in the 100 block of North Cherry Street. The traffic stop was conducted after a Paxton police officer, who was aware that Rutledge’s license was revoked, saw her driving a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix. The vehicle was seized by police under city ordinance.
➜ No tickets were issued and no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at 4:16 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, in front of Just Hamburgers, 214 E. Ottawa Road. The accident occurred when Gerald L. Evans, 78, of Hoopeston, backed a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado out of a parking space and struck an eastbound 2014 Lincoln driven by Nancy A. Rumsey, 67, of Paxton.
➜ No tickets were issued and no injuries were reported after a 17-year-old female from Paxton backed a 2017 Ford Focus into a 2006 GMC Sierra owned by Thomas and Debbie Baker of Paxton at 3:36 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, in the 200 block of East Patton Street.