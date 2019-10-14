PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Hannah M. Steiner, 39, of Paxton, was arrested on a Ford County civil warrant at 10:44 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at her residence.
➜ Dwayne N. Asafo Adjei, 22, of Fort Wayne, Ind., was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license and ticketed for speeding during a traffic stop at 1:13 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Center Street. The traffic stop was conducted after a Paxton police officer saw Asafo Adjei driving 45 mph in a 30 mph speed zone as he was driving west on Pells Street near Spring Street. Asafo Adjei increased his speed to 55 mph before he was eventually stopped at Railroad Avenue and Center Street. During the traffic stop, police determined that Asafo Adjei had an international driver’s license but did not have his driver’s license from the originating country. The 2007 Infiniti four-door car that he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.
➜ The theft of several bicycles from 202 1/2 N. Market St. was reported to Paxton police on Tuesday, Oct. 8. The stolen bikes were described as an 18-inch purple mountain bike, a 16-inch dark-purple mountain bike, a 12-inch white bike with a torn seat and a purple scooter with wheels that light up. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Ford County Crimestoppers at 217-784-4173. Informants may choose to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.