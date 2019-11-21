PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:
➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a two-vehicle accident at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the intersection of American and Orleans streets. The accident occurred when Karen J. Marshall, 73, of Paxton, was driving a 2012 Buick LaCrosse north on American Street and failed to yield at the yield sign, striking the driver’s-side door of a westbound 1998 Jeep Wrangler driven by a 17-year-old male from Paxton.