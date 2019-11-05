PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:
➜ No tickets were issued and no injuries were reported following a traffic accident at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 3, in the 200 block of North Market Street. The accident occurred when Robert G. Bane, 60, of Paxton, was pulling into a parking space in a 2006 Ford F250 pickup truck and struck a parked, unoccupied 2018 Chrysler Pacifica owned by Jaimie M. Hilligoss of Melvin, causing more than $1,500 in damage.
➜ Brock H. Hall, 32, of Paxton, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, disobeying a stop sign, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of fewer than 10 grams of cannabis during a traffic stop at 4:24 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Patton Street. During the traffic stop, police found Hall to be in possession of about 3 grams of cannabis and a .40-caliber pistol. Hall had a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification Card but did not possess a concealed-carry permit.
➜ Brenda L. Tyler, 52, of Paxton, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs after Paxton police found her unconscious behind the wheel of a running vehicle that was parked outside the Ford County Courthouse, 200 W. State St., at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29. Upon making contact with Tyler, police noticed several indicators of drug use. Tyler subsequently submitted to field-sobriety testing, which she failed. The 2009 Mercury Milan that she was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.