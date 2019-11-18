PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Jason A. Battishill, 37, of Paxton, was arrested on a Ford County warrant for domestic battery, interfering with the reporting of domestic violence and unlawful restraint on Sunday, Nov. 17, after Paxton police received information around 9:44 a.m. that he had possibly broke into the trailer on Weaver Court in which he used to live. Paxton police had been looking for Battishill since Oct. 4, when the domestic battery complaint was taken.
➜ Fidel Hernandez-Morales of Benton Harbor, Mich., was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license and was ticketed for expired registration, operating an uninsured vehicle and disobeying a stop sign during a traffic stop at 3:55 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at the intersection of Franklin and Cherry streets. The 1999 Ford Explorer that he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.
➜ No tickets were issued and no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at 10:06 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, in front of the post office on South Market Street. The accident occurred when Robert E. Rasmus, 86, of Paxton, was backing out of a parking space in a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox and struck a northbound 2008 Chrysler minivan driven by Felipe A. Barradas, 62, of Paxton.
➜ Zachary T. West, 23, of Paxton, was ticketed for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis after Paxton police responded at 8:55 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, to a report of a suspicious person smoking cannabis outside Elite Sport & Fitness, 615 N. Railroad Ave. West, who told police he was there using the business’ Wi-Fi network, was told by police to leave the property.
➜ The theft of jewelry from a home in the 400 block of East Pine Street was reported by Delores H. Burja, 89, of Paxton, at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15. The residential burglary is believed to have occurred between Oct. 2 and Nov. 12.
➜ No tickets were issued following a two-vehicle accident at 2:33 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the intersection of Patton and American streets. The accident occurred when Levi R. Frichtl, 18, of Paxton, was driving a 2012 Ford Fusion south on American Street and failed to yield the right-of-way to an eastbound 1990 Buick LeSabre driven by Devin A.L. Bradford, 18, of Paxton. Bradford’s vehicle struck Frichtl’s in the intersection. A 17-year-old female passenger in Bradford’s vehicle was taken to a hospital following the accident.
➜ Randy J. Kaiser, 58, of rural Rankin, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and resisting arrest and was ticketed for improper traffic lane usage on Monday, Nov. 11, after Paxton police received a report of an intoxicated driver on Illinois 9 east of Paxton. Around 9:51 p.m., police located Kaiser behind the wheel of a 2015 Dodge Ram that was in a roadside ditch on Illinois 9 near Ford County Road 2375 East. Upon speaking with Kaiser, police noticed an odor of alcohol and that he had slurred speech. When asked to step out of his vehicle, Kaiser refused and rolled up his window. Police then asked him to roll down his window, and he complied. Kaiser eventually agreed to exit the vehicle. As Kaiser was being escorted toward a squad car, he pulled away from officers. Then, when they tried to place handcuffs on him, he resisted. Police eventually were able to handcuff him, but he refused to get into the squad car. Police then placed him into the squad car and took him to jail, where he refused to submit to a breath test. Found inside the center console of Kaiser’s truck was an open bottle of vodka. The truck was towed from the scene but not seized by police, since the arrest occurred outside of city limits.
➜ No tickets were issued and no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at 2:04 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, on Interstate 57 just north of the Paxton exit. The accident occurred when Madison L. Mann, 19, of Joliet, was driving a 2008 Dodge Caliber south on I-57 and was changing lanes when her vehicle clipped the rear end of a 2016 Freightliner semi-trailer driven by Jonathan W. Hickerson, 48, of Lexington, Ind., causing the semi driver to lose control os his vehicle. The semi crossed the center median and northbound lanes before landing on the east side of the northbound lanes.
➜ No tickets were issued and no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at 1:27 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the intersection of American and Spruce streets. The accident occurred when Ross J. Sorensen, 36, of Buckley, was driving a 2015 Volkswagen and failed to yield at a yield sign at the intersection, where his vehicle was struck by a 2011 Dodge Ram driven by Austin L. Hauersperger, 27, of Paxton.
➜ No tickets were issued and no injuries were reported following a one-vehicle accident at 12:58 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the intersection of Market Street and Ottawa Road. The accident occurred when Lisa G. Adamson, 56, of Paxton, was driving a 2014 Cadillac and lost control of her vehicle, which struck a telephone pole at the intersection.
➜ A hit-and-run accident was reported to police at 12:18 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, in the 100 block of South Market Street. The accident occurred when Robin L. Williams, 63, of Melvin, was backing a 2018 Hyundai Sante Fe out onto the street and her vehicle was rear-ended by a brown vehicle, which left the scene. No injuries were reported.
➜ The theft of a registration sticker from the license plate of a 2006 Hyundai Sonata was reported to Paxton police at 12:37 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5. The theft was reported by Janice L. Kuntz, 73, of Paxton, who told police she believed the theft occurred while the vehicle was parked in the 1000 block of Eastview Drive.
➜ A hit-and-run was reported at 7:17 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, in the 300 block of West Center Street. A 2006 Ford Focus that was parked along the street reportedly sustained damage to its front, driver’s-side fender sometime between 6 p.m. Nov. 4 and 7 a.m. Nov. 5. Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call Ford County Crimestoppers at 217-784-4173. Informants may choose to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.