PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Randy J. Kaiser, 58, of rural Rankin, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and resisting arrest and was ticketed for improper traffic lane usage on Monday, Nov. 11, after Paxton police received a report of an intoxicated driver on Illinois 9 east of Paxton. Around 9:51 p.m., police located Kaiser behind the wheel of a 2015 Dodge Ram that was in a roadside ditch on Illinois 9 near Ford County Road 2375 East. Upon speaking with Kaiser, police noticed an odor of alcohol and that he had slurred speech. When asked to step out of his vehicle, Kaiser refused and rolled up his window. Police then asked him to roll down his window, and he complied. Kaiser eventually agreed to exit the vehicle. As Kaiser was being escorted toward a squad car, he pulled away from officers. Then, when they tried to place handcuffs on him, he resisted. Police eventually were able to handcuff him, but he refused to get into the squad car. Police then placed him into the squad car and took him to jail, where he refused to submit to a breath test. Found inside the center console of Kaiser’s truck was an open bottle of vodka. The truck was towed from the scene but not seized by police, since the arrest occurred outside of city limits.
➜ A hit-and-run was reported at 7:17 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, in the 300 block of West Center Street. A 2006 Ford Focus that was parked along the street reportedly sustained damage to its front, driver’s-side fender sometime between 6 p.m. Nov. 4 and 7 a.m. Nov. 5. Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call Ford County Crimestoppers at 217-784-4173. Informants may choose to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.