PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Hannah M. Steiner, 39, of Paxton, was arrested for retail theft on Friday, May 3, in connection with the alleged theft of medication with a total value of $28 from the Paxton IGA, 144 W. Pells St., two days earlier. During an interview with police, Steiner allegedly admitted to stealing the medication. Steiner was also arrested for a probation violation.
➜ Audrey L. Powell, 35, of Hoopeston, was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license and ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle during a traffic stop at 9:55 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at the intersection of Patton and Market streets. The traffic stop was conducted after a police officer saw Powell operating a vehicle with no lights on. The 2003 Chevrolet Venture that Powell was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.
➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a two-vehicle accident at 3:19 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at the intersection of Taft and Orleans streets. The accident occurred when a 17-year-old male from Loda was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Traverse east on Orleans Street and failed to yield at the yield sign at Taft Street, where his vehicle struck a northbound 2014 Chevrolet Impala driven by Dominique S. Venietas, 38, of Paxton.
➜ Matthew M. Moore, 19, of Buckley, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and driving with a revoked driver’s license and was also ticketed for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis, improper traffic lane usage and operating an uninsured vehicle during a traffic stop at 2:21 a.m. Thursday, May 2, at the intersection of Market and Walnut streets. The traffic stop was conducted after a police officer allegedly saw Moore commit improper traffic lane usage. Police said Moore failed field-sobriety tests and submitted to a urine sample. About 4.2 grams of cannabis were found inside the 2008 Mazda MX7 that Moore was driving. The vehicle was seized by police under city ordinance and Article 36 of the Illinois Criminal Code.
➜ Timmy M. Fayard, 39, of Paxton, was arrested for delivery of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine following the execution of a search warrant at 4:28 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, at his home at No. 5 Weaver Court in the trailer park on Paxton’s northeast side. Also arrested, each for possession of methamphetamine, were Christopher A. Tarter, 40, of Rantoul, and Chad A. Matherne, 44, of Paxton. Paxton police obtained the search warrant following a controlled buy involving the purchase of methamphetamine from Fayard. Police were waiting to execute the search warrant at the home when a 2003 Dodge Durango driven by Tarter and occupied also by Fayard and Matherne pulled up to the residence. A traffic stop ensued, and a subsequent search revealed the presence of suspected methamphetamine in Tarter’s possession as well as inside a compartment in the vehicle located between where Fayard and Matherne were sitting. Police then searched the home, finding cannabis and drug paraphernalia. Ticketed for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis was Jessica L. Fayard, 27, of Paxton. The Dodge Durango that Tarter was driving was seized by police under city ordinance and the Drug Forfeiture Act.
➜ Craig S. Stein, 19, of Geff, Ill., was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and ticketed for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis during a traffic stop at 1:14 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Pine Street. The traffic stop was conducted after police received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of East Chestnut Street. Upon locating the vehicle, police determined that the registered owner of the vehicle had a warrant for his arrest out of Warren County. Police subsequently stopped the vehicle — a 2001 Volkswagen — and spoke with its driver, Stein, who admitted to smoking cannabis. The vehicle was seized by police under city ordinance. A passenger in the vehicle — Pharon S. Gray, 20, of Paxton, was ticketed for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said additional charges may be filed against the pair once the results of tests come back on some suspected cannabis-laced brownies that were found in the vehicle.
➜ Aubrey W. Beene, 40, of Paxton, was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license during a traffic stop at 2:39 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at the intersection of Pells and Union streets. The traffic stop was conducted after a police officer patrolling the area who was aware that Beene possessed no valid license allegedly saw Beene driving a 1999 GMC Sierra. The vehicle was seized by police under city ordinance.
➜ James D. Hawk Jr., 51, of Paxton, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and ticketed for speeding and possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis during a traffic stop at 10 p.m. Friday, April 26, at the intersection of U.S. 45 and Ford County Road 250 North on the city’s south edge. The traffic stop was conducted after a police officer allegedly saw Hawk speeding while driving a 2002 Dodge Durango. The police department’s drug-sniffing canine, Tago, alerted officers to the presence of drugs inside the vehicle, and a subsequent search revealed the presence of seven pills for which Hawk did not possess a prescription, as well as a small amount of cannabis. The vehicle that Hawk was driving was seized under city ordinance and the Drug Forfeiture Act. Hawk was also arrested on a Ford County warrant around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, while he was at the Ford County Courthouse in Paxton.
➜ Kim L. Thilmony, 55, of Paxton, was ticketed for unsafe backing on a roadway following a traffic accident at 5:22 p.m. Friday, April 26. The accident occurred when Thilmony backed a 2013 Chevrolet sport-utility vehicle into a parked, unoccupied 2006 Pontiac Coupe owned by Lori L. Sherfey of Paxton. No injuries were reported.
➜ Sarah E. Hoover, 37, of Paxton, was arrested at 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 19, on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court on a theft charge. Hoover was also arrested around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, May 5, on a Vermilion County warrant after police saw her walking near the intersection of Market and Franklin streets.
➜ Darren M. Wood, 34, of Paxton, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine on Friday, April 19. Police allegedly found methamphetamine in Wood’s possession while they were interviewing him as a suspect as part of an investigation into a residential burglary. During the interview, police noticed that Wood was being somewhat evasive. Police asked to search his person, subsequently finding fewer than 5 grams of methamphetamine in his possession. Wood was also arrested on a Vermilion County warrant around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, May 5, while walking near the intersection of Market and Franklin streets.