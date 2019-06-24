PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Latrice M. Hatchett-Khalas, 35, of Rantoul, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for improper traffic lane usage during a traffic stop at 3:28 a.m. Sunday, June 23, near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Lane Drive. The traffic stop was conducted after a Paxton police officer allegedly saw Hatchett-Khalas commit improper lane usage. During the traffic stop, Hatchett-Khalas allegedly failed field-sobriety tests. After being taken to the Ford County Jail, Hatchett-Khalas submitted to a breath test, which showed her blood alcohol content was at 0.152 — above the legal limit of 0.08. The 2010 Chevrolet Equinox that she was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.
➜ Tawnya J. Miller, 34, of Rantoul, was arrested for driving with a revoked driver’s license during a traffic stop at 9:04 p.m. Saturday, June 22, near the intersection of Pells Street and Railroad Avenue. The traffic stop was conducted after a Paxton police officer allegedly saw Miller fail to signal when required. The 2004 Buick Rainier that Miller was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.
➜ Johnathon M. Morgan, 35, of Paxton, was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license and attempting to flee or elude a police officer and was also ticketed for failure to wear a seat belt during a traffic stop at 5:18 p.m. Saturday, June 22. The traffic stop was conducted after Morgan allegedly was seen not wearing a seat belt while driving. When the officer tried to pull over Morgan’s vehicle, he allegedly accelerated and made a couple of turns before eventually stopping. The 1995 Chevrolet Silverado that Morgan was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.
➜ Meagan R. Hollingsworth, 23, of Paxton, was arrested for retail theft on the evening of Friday, June 21, for allegedly giving away about $420 in merchandise between May 1 and June 19 while she was employed at the Village Pantry, 435 S. Railroad Ave.
➜ Cindy R. Gonzalez, 35, of Rantoul, was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license and ticketed for speeding during a traffic stop at 9:20 p.m. Thursday, June 20, near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Ottawa Road. The traffic stop was conducted after a Paxton police officer allegedly saw Gonzalez driving 46 mph in a 30-mph speed zone. The 2007 Dodge Nitro that Gonzalez was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.
➜ Marcus C. Slavenas, 48, of Paxton, was arrested for aggravated domestic battery after Paxton police responded to a report of an aggravated domestic battery having occurred around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, in the 100 block of South Elm Street.