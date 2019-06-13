PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Alexander M. Dorche, 55, of Paxton, was arrested for driving with a revoked driver’s license and ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle and improper lighting during a traffic stop at 11:22 p.m. Saturday, June 8, near the intersection of Washington and Chestnut streets. The traffic stop was conducted for improper lighting on Dorche’s 2000 Chevrolet Suburban. The vehicle was seized by police under city ordinance.
➜ Matthew V. Harlan, 41, of Paxton, was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license during a traffic stop at 10:42 a.m. Saturday, June 8, near the intersection of Ford County roads 2000 East and 200 North, just south of city limits. The traffic stop was conducted after a Paxton police officer who was leaving the police department’s shooting range saw Harlan drive by. The officer was aware that Harlan did not possess a valid driver’s license. The vehicle Harlan was driving was towed from the scene but was not seized under city ordinance because the traffic stop was outside of city limits.
➜ Bryan L. Medina, 18, of Rantoul, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, driving with no valid driver’s license, possession of more than 30 grams of cannabis, possession of more than 30 grams of cannabis with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction of justice and was also ticketed for improper traffic lane usage during a traffic stop at 11:36 p.m. Friday, June 7, near the intersection of Railroad and Dawn avenues. The traffic stop was conducted after a Paxton police officer allegedly saw Medina commit improper lane usage while driving 10 mph under the speed limit. The vehicle Medina was driving — a 2000 Ford Ranger — also had an obstructed registration plate. During the traffic stop, police noticed a strong odor of cannabis coming from the vehicle. A subsequent search of Medina’s person revealed the presence of 28.7 grams of cannabis and a digital scale in his possession. Medina subsequently failed field-sobriety tests, police said. After taking Medina to the Ford County Jail, the arresting officer noticed an odor of cannabis was still inside his squad car; the officer searched the back seat where Medina had been sitting and found a bag containing an additional 3.3 grams of cannabis, resulting in an additional charge of obstruction of justice. The vehicle Medina was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.