PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Bailee K. Vanderpol, 31, of Ludlow, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction of justice and was also ticketed for disobeying a stop sign during a traffic stop at 10 p.m. Monday, June 24, near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Patton Street. The traffic stop was conducted after a Paxton police officer saw Vanderpol fail to make a complete stop at the stop sign at the intersection. After police spoke with Vanderpol, they became suspicious, ultimately bringing the police department’s drug-sniffing canine, Tago, to the scene. After the dog alerted to the possible presence of drugs in the vehicle, a search of the vehicle was conducted. Found in the vehicle were suspected crack cocaine and methamphetamine, along with two hypodermic syringes and a pipe used for smoking crack cocaine. Also found were an open bottle of Crown Royal whisky and 1.5 grams of cannabis, resulting in tickets being issued to a passenger — Joshua R. Hardin, 33, of Ludlow — for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and illegal transportation of alcohol.
➜ Brendan F. King, 35, of Paxton, was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license during a traffic stop at 3:13 p.m. Monday, June 24, near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Spruce Street. The traffic stop was conducted after a Paxton police officer, who was aware that King’s license was suspended, saw King driving a 2014 Chevrolet Traverse south on Railroad Avenue. The vehicle was seized by police under city ordinance.