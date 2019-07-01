PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Arthur O. Stow, 85, of Paxton, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a revoked driver’s license on Saturday, June 29, after Paxton police responded to a 911 call at 2:29 p.m. regarding an intoxicated driver. Ford County Record Editor Will Brumleve called 911 and followed Stow after Brumleve saw Stow nearly strike a stop sign at the intersection of Patton and Vermilion streets as Stow was making a right turn to head east onto Patton Street. After narrowly missing the sign post, Stow almost struck Brumleve’s vehicle as it was approaching the intersection. Stow then proceeded east on Patton Street, where his vehicle jumped the curb on the south side of the road, almost striking several vehicles parked along the side of the road. After turning north onto Washington Street, Stow attempted to make an eastbound turn into the alley just south of Orleans Street, but he missed the turn and ended up in a yard north of the alley. Stow then backed out of the yard and into Washington Street, ending up in another yard across the street. Stow then drove into the alley, where he struck his own garage as he attempted to park. Stow remained in his vehicle until police arrived. Stow was arrested after submitting to a portable breathalyzer test on scene, which registered his blood-alcohol content at 0.17, more than twice the legal limit, Police Chief Coy Cornett said. After being taken to the Ford County Jail, Stow refused to submit to further testing. The 1997 green Jeep Cherokee that Stow was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.