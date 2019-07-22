PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Thomas A. Malloch, 26, of Paxton, was arrested for domestic battery during the early-morning hours of Tuesday, July 23, for allegedly punching his pregnant girlfriend in the stomach. Paxton police received a call around 1:30 a.m. from OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana, informing them that Malloch’s girlfriend had gone there to receive medical treatment after being punched in the stomach. Police then visited Malloch’s home at 304 W. Orleans St. and spoke with him. At some point, Malloch became angry and punched a wall. Malloch was then transported to a hospital before being arrested and taken to the Ford County Jail.
➜ Angela S. Purtell, 47, of Paxton, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia after Paxton police found her to be in possession of a glass pipe used to smoke narcotics, plus a mirror that had a white-powder residue on it that tested positive for cocaine, during a traffic stop at 9:02 p.m. Monday, July 22, at the intersection of Chestnut and Vermilion streets. Purtell was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by police for having no rear registration light. Ticketed but not arrested was the driver — Bailee K. Vanderpol, 31, of Ludlow — for possession of fewer than 10 grams of cannabis, operating an uninsured vehicle and no rear registration light.
➜ Richard P. Melvin, 33, whose last known address was in Cullom, was arrested for felonious criminal damage to property for allegedly causing an estimated $700 to $1,000 in damage to a window at the Hancock Building and some flower pots in the 100 block of South Market Street on the afternoon of Thursday, July 18. Paxton police responded around 2:45 p.m. to a report that Melvin was being unruly inside the Paxton Public House, located next door to the Hancock Building. Upon arrival, police advised Melvin to not return to the establishment and warned that he would be arrested if he did. After Melvin left the Paxton Public House, police received another call around 3:19 p.m. informing them that Melvin had punched a window on the Hancock Building, which occupies A Picket Fence Florist, and repeatedly kicked the flower pots on the sidewalk outside the building. Melvin, who sustained multiple cuts to his forearms and hands, was transported to Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City for treatment, and he was arrested and taken to the Ford County Jail upon being released from the hospital.
➜ Allen H. Doss, 50, of Paxton, reported to police that between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, someone stole 25 Oxycodone pills from his residence at 105 E. State St., Apt. 6.