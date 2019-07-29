PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Meredith M. Mahon, 34, of Paxton, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for illegal transportation of alcohol and endangering the life or health of a child on Friday, July 26. The arrest occurred after Mahon arrived in a 1997 Subaru four-door car at a residence in the 600 block of North American Street as Paxton police were conducting a welfare check there around 10:45 p.m. Upon speaking with Mahon, police noticed an odor of alcohol coming from her. Mahon subsequently refused to submit to field-sobriety testing and a Breathalyzer test. Found inside her vehicle was an open container of Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy beer. There were two children inside her vehicle. The vehicle she was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.
➜ Chad L. Williams, 44, of Paxton, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for illegal transportation of alcohol and failure to signal when required during a traffic stop on Thursday, July 25, in the 200 block of South Fall Street. The traffic stop was conducted after Paxton police responded to a report of an intoxicated person walking around the dog park at Coady Park with an open can of beer around 7:25 p.m. Upon arrival, police saw the person leaving the area in a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu. Police then got behind the vehicle and noticed the driver fail to signal when required. During the subsequent traffic stop, police noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from the driver — Williams — who subsequently failed field-sobriety testing. An open 24-ounce can of Icehouse beer was found in his vehicle, as well. After being arrested and taken to the Ford County Jail, Williams submitted to a Breathalyzer test, which showed his blood alcohol content was 0.135 — above the legal limit of 0.08. The vehicle he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.