PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Jacob M. Gaul, 20, of Paxton, was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license during a traffic stop at 10:16 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the intersection of Cherry and Franklin streets. The traffic stop was conducted after a Paxton police officer, who was aware that Gaul had a suspended driver’s license due to prior contacts with him, saw Gaul driving a 1985 Chevrolet Suburban. The vehicle was seized by police under city ordinance.
➜ Austin L. Walts, 20, of Fort Bliss, Texas, was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license and ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle, speeding (45 mph in a 30-mph speed zone) and improper traffic lane usage during a traffic stop at 7:04 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the intersection of Pells Street and Stockholm Road. The 2011 Ford Mustang that Walts was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.
➜ A 14-year-old boy from Paxton was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana for treatment of what police described as minor injuries after he was clipped by a slow-moving 2013 Ford Focus driven by Mary E. Griffen, 80, of rural Paxton, while walking in the 600 block of East Summer Street at 5:10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10. No tickets were issued.