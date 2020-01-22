PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Wilbur A. White, 58, of Paxton, was arrested for misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor theft and a probation violation after Paxton police responded to a report of an altercation involving White and two others at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Casey’s General Store at 140 S. Market St. White reportedly confronted the two others at the convenience store after they had stayed at his residence for a couple of days and then left, taking their personal property with them. During the altercation, White allegedly took a small television from one of those persons, a female, and shoved her.