PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Quinton J. Elam, 27, of Champaign, was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license and also on three warrants out of Champaign and Kankakee counties during a traffic stop at 8:58 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the intersection of Pells Street and Railroad Avenue. Elam was also ticketed for illegal possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle, illegal transportation of alcohol, disobeying a stop sign, operating an uninsured vehicle, expired registration and unlawful display of registration. The traffic stop was conducted after police allegedly saw Elam disobey a stop sign while driving a 2017 Chrysler 200. During the traffic stop, police determined Elam’s license was suspended and that he had a fraudulent registration sticker attached to his rear license plate, which had expired registration. Found inside the vehicle were an open container of alcohol, two cigarillos containing a combined 2.9 grams of cannabis, and a scale. The car was seized by police under city ordinance.