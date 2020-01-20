PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:
➜ The Paxton Police Department is investigating a series of burglaries that occurred at local businesses sometime between 12:20 and 7 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 19. Three businesses along Railroad Avenue were entered: the laundromat, the Contractor Services of Illinois building and the Animal Clinic of Paxton. Nothing appeared to have been stolen from the laundromat and Contractor Services of Illinois building, but some cash and medication was taken from the animal clinic. Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call Ford County Crimestoppers at 217-784-4173. Informants may choose to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
➜ Tyler W. Campe, 26, of Paxton, was arrested for criminal trespass to a motor vehicle and violation of bail bond after Paxton police responded around 2 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, to a report of a domestic situation at 644 E. Pells St. Upon arrival, police found Campe had entered a vehicle without permission.
➜ Kirk A. Marvel, 57, of Ludlow, was arrested for participation in methamphetamine manufacturing, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended driver’s license during a traffic stop at 7:51 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at the intersection of Summer Street and Railroad Avenue. The traffic stop was conducted after police determined the vehicle’s registered owner had a suspended license. A search of the vehicle revealed the presence of 24.1 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and equipment used in manufacturing methamphetamine. Police seized $1,602 in cash as well as the vehicle that Marvel was driving, a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, under the Drug Forfeiture Act.