PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Nathanial L. Robinson, 39, of Bloomington, was arrested for attempted fleeing/eluding police, driving with a revoked driver’s license and on multiple warrants after Paxton police tried to pull over his vehicle in Paxton around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, and he fled. Police attempted to stop Robinson’s 2008 Ford Mustang for speeding, no registration light and only one operating headlight. Robinson then fled westbound on Illinois 9. The car eventually slid into a ditch east of Gibson City, where Robinson fled on foot. A female passenger remained in the vehicle and told police Robinson’s identity. Robinson was eventually apprehended several hours later in Sibley. The Mustang was seized by police under city ordinance.
➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued when Rayshon R. Hannah, 22, of Chicago, struck the island in the intersection of Ottawa Road and Technology Lane, hitting the stop sign, with his 2018 Chevrolet Cruze at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.