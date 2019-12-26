PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Robert A. Richardson, 31, of Paxton, was arrested on a Ford County warrant after police responded to a report of a fight in progress at 2:35 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25, at a residence in the 300 block of East Spruce Street. Richardson was not charged in relation to the alleged fight.
➜ Paxton police are investigating a report that someone kicked in the back door of a residence in the 400 block of South High Street on Tuesday, Dec. 24. Nothing was apparently stolen from inside the home. The crime was reported to police at 6:38 p.m. Dec. 24. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Ford County Crimestoppers at 217-784-4173. Informants may choose to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
➜ Lloyd L. Kenzal, 18, of Oakland, was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license and ticketed for speeding during a traffic stop at 8:33 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, on the Patton Street bridge near the downtown. The traffic stop was conducted after Kenzal was allegedly seen speeding. The 2012 GMC Terrain he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.
➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued after a 17-year-old male from Farmer City backed a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck out of a driveway and into a parked, unoccupied 2019 Chevrolet Cruze at 2:38 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, in the 1000 block of Roselawn Drive. The car, owned by Scott Rich of Paxton, sustained between $500 and $1,500 in damage.
➜ Craig K. Dickinson, 55, of Gifford, was arrested for aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with no valid driver’s license and was also ticketed for improper traffic lane usage during a traffic stop at 3:45 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Green Street on the city’s south edge. The traffic stop was conducted after police allegedly saw Dickinson commit improper lane usage. Upon speaking with Dickinson, police noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from him. Dickinson submitted to field-sobriety testing, which showed signs of impairment. Dickinson then submitted to a portable breath test, which registered his blood alcohol content at 0.176 — more than twice the legal limit. Dickinson was then arrested and taken to the Ford County Jail, where he refused to submit to a second Breathalyzer. The 2002 Ford E-150 van that Dickinson was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.
➜ Tyler W. Campe, 26, of Paxton, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and on a Ford County warrant for aggravated domestic battery at 10:59 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the Paxton Public House, 130 S. Market St. When police went to arrest Campe on the warrant, they allegedly found an item of drug paraphernalia on his person.
➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a two-vehicle accident at 2:23 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Patton Street. The accident occurred when a southbound 2004 Subaru Forester driven by Linda K. Karlock, 71, of Gowen, Mich., failed to yield in the intersection to a westbound 2007 Pontiac Torrent driven by Patricia M. Dodd, 62, of Paxton.