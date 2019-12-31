PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Jeremy Seggebruch, 40, of Cissna Park, was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for violating an order of protection at 11:20 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, after Paxton police received information that he was in the area of Market and Pells streets and officers then found him there.
➜ Tawny M. Dyche, 21, of Paxton, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for disobeying a traffic-control device during a traffic stop at 1:44 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, in the 200 block of East Summer Street. The traffic stop was conducted after police allegedly saw Dyche disobey a traffic-control device. During the traffic stop, police noticed an odor of alcohol coming from inside the vehicle and that Dyche had blood-shot eyes and slurred speech. Dyche subsequently submitted to field-sobriety tests, which police said she failed. After being arrested and taken to the Ford County Jail, Dyche submitted to a breath test, which registered her blood alcohol content at 0.14, above the legal limit of 0.08. The 2016 Chevrolet Malibu that Dyche was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.
➜ Gerald W. Holt, 46, of Paxton, was arrested for felonious driving with a revoked driver’s license during a traffic stop at 9:54 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, near the intersection of Ottawa Road and Vermilion streets. The traffic stop was conducted after an officer patrolling the area saw Holt — whom the officer had known from previous contacts to have a revoked Illinois driver’s license for multiple driving under the influence convictions — driving a 2012 Ford Focus. The vehicle was seized under city ordinance.
➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a two-vehicle accident at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, in the 100 block of North Market Street in downtown Paxton. The accident occurred when Gerald T. Houser, 76, of Paxton, was backing out of a parking space in a 2013 Dodge Journey and struck a southbound 1999 Volkswagen driven by Christopher C. Hitz, 46, of Sidney.