PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Shane A. Anderson, 28, of Danville, was arrested on a Vermilion County warrant after Paxton police responded to a residential burglary at No. 18 Weaver Court at 7:15 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9. Anderson, who was a witness to the crime, was found to be wanted on the warrant for his arrest. Reported stolen in the burglary were jewelry, tools, pots and pans. Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Ford County Crimestoppers at 217-784-4173. Informants may choose to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a crash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
➜ Leslie Montenegro, 19, of Buckley, was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license during a traffic stop at 9:05 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. The vehicle that Montenegro was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.
➜ Nathanial E. Hubner, 25, of Paxton, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and was ticketed for expired registration and operating an uninsured vehicle during a traffic stop at 1:15 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, in the parking lot of the Village Pantry, 435 S. Railroad Ave. The traffic stop was conducted for an expired registration sticker. During the traffic stop, police noticed an odor of alcohol coming from Hubner, who subsequently failed field-sobriety tests. After being taken to the Ford County Jail, Hubner submitted to a breath test, which registered his blood alcohol content at 0.138 — nearly twice the legal limit of 0.08. The 2001 Mazda that Hubner was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.
➜ Barry J. Wheeler, 66, of Paxton, was ticketed for failure to yield following a two-vehicle accident at 2:32 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the intersection of Vermilion and Prospect streets. The accident occurred when Wheeler was driving a 2007 PT Cruiser east on Prospect Street and failed to yield to the right to a northbound 2013 Dodge Avenger driven by Stephanie S. Mansfield, 29, of Paxton. The two vehicles collided in the intersection. Both Wheeler and Mansfield refused medical treatment at the scene.
➜ Matthew M. Williams, 23, of rural Paxton, was arrested for driving with a revoked driver’s license and was ticketed for disobeying a stop sign during a traffic stop at 10:21 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at the intersection of Market and Oak streets. The traffic stop was conducted after police allegedly saw Williams disobey a stop sign. During the traffic stop, police determined that his Illinois driver’s license was revoked. The 1996 Ford F-150 pickup truck that Williams was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.
➜ Debra L. Steiner, 65, of rural Paxton, was ticketed for failure to yield following a two-vehicle accident at 7:49 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at the intersection of Maple and Holmes streets. The accident occurred when Steiner was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox north on Maple Street and failed to yield the right-of-way to a westbound 2016 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Caryn L. Moser, 38, of Cissna Park. The two vehicles collided in the intersection. No injuries were reported.