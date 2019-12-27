PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Dusty W. Bouchard, 33, of Paxton, was arrested for aggravated battery and home invasion at 10:24 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Paxton Public House, 130 S. Market St. The charges were in connection with a fight that allegedly occurred at 2:35 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25, at a residence in the 300 block of East Spruce Street. Following Bouchard’s arrest, police searched his vehicle, which was parked in the lot behind the Paxton Public House, and found five baggies containing a total of 3.2 grams of a white, powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine. The vehicle, a 1997 Honda CRV, was seized by police under Article 36 of the Illinois Criminal Code.
➜ Michael P. Surratt, 57, of Paxton, was arrested on a Kane County warrant at 3:19 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at a residence in the 400 block of East Pine Street.