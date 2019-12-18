PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Anthony W. Bower, 32, of Paxton, was arrested for criminal trespass to a residence and a violation of bail bond on Monday, Dec. 16, after Paxton police received a complaint of criminal trespassing at 18 Weaver Court around 7:35 a.m. Police had received three reports of burglaries or criminal trespassing at that same address in the previous week. Upon arrival, police noticed footprints in the snow leading from 18 Weaver Court to 14 Weaver Court. They were also told by the resident of 18 Weaver Court that text messages had been exchanged with Bower. At 14 Weaver Court, they found Bower, who told police he had erased the text messages. His phone was then taken into police custody as evidence; the shoes he was wearing were also taken into custody, and they ended up matching the footprints in the snow.
➜ Myra L. Lewis, 20, of Chicago, was arrested for forgery, unlawful acquisition of a controlled substance, possession of a fraudulent identification card and possession of cannabis after police responded at 5:44 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, to Hudson Drug & Hallmark Shop, 108 N. Market St., in reference to a forged prescription. Paxton police had already been investigating another person who had passed a forged prescription at the drug store on two previous occasions when Lewis allegedly tried to do the same using the same forged prescription. Police said arrest warrants are being obtained for the second suspect.
➜ No tickets were issued and no injuries were reported after Irma L. Tibbets, 88, of Paxton, struck the front of the Paxton Civic Center, 601 S. Fall St., with her 2008 Ford Escape at 9:52 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11.
➜ No tickets were issued and no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Pine and Maple streets at 2:42 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10. The accident occurred when a 16-year-old female from Paxton was backing a 2006 Suzuki Forenza into the intersection and the vehicle collided with an eastbound 2002 Infinity I35 driven by Thomas R. Kiger, 32, of Paxton.
➜ No tickets were issued and no injuries were reported after Merle E. Oyer, 89, of Paxton, backed a 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis into a parked, unoccupied 2006 Dodge Caravan owned by Paula Wyman of Paxton in the parking lot of Accolade Healthcare of Paxton Senior Living, 450 E. Fulton St., at 4:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6.