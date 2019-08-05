PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Megan N. See, 24, of Paxton, was arrested on a warrant for theft out of Montgomery County in Indiana at 2:01 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at 142 W. Pine St. in Paxton.
➜ A hit-and-run was reported at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at the intersection of Summer and Union streets. Kaitlyn M. Henrichs, 27, of Loda, reported to police that she was driving a 2013 Chrysler 200 west on Summer Street when her vehicle’s rear end was struck in the intersection by a southbound sport-utility vehicle, possibly a Ford Broncho, that appeared to have two-tone brown paint. The SUV immediately fled the scene following the accident, which caused less than $1,500 in damage to Henrichs’ vehicle. No injuries were reported.