PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Reginold J. Dixon, 34, of Loda, was arrested for driving with a revoked driver’s license and obstructing identification and was also ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle and operating a vehicle with no rear registration lamp during a traffic stop at 2:59 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Franklin Street. The traffic stop was conducted after a Paxton police officer saw Dixon driving a vehicle with no rear registration light. During the traffic stop, Dixon allegedly lied to police about his identity, and so did a passenger — Cheyenne R. Moreno, 24, of Loda — who was also arrested for obstructing identification. The 2002 Buick Century that Dixon was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.
➜ Joshua D. Wright, 33, of Paxton, was arrested on a Ford County warrant for failure to appear in court at 3:41 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, in the 100 block of West Spruce Street.
➜ Lisa A. Latham, 30, of Melvin, was arrested on a Ford County warrant at 12:44 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at 644 E. Pells St. in Paxton.