PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Kyle B. Ponton, 29, of Kankakee, was arrested for driving with a revoked driver’s license and ticketed for failure to signal and operating an uninsured vehicle during a traffic stop at 1:52 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Ottawa Road. The traffic stop was conducted after a Paxton police officer saw Ponton failure to signal when driving a 2017 Chrysler four-door sedan. The vehicle was seized by police under city ordinance.