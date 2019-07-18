PAXTON — The Paxton Park District’s board of commissioners approved the purchase of a new mower Wednesday from Double Y Sales & Service in Cissna Park for $7,939, along with a kit bucket for $58.
“Our current mower is 10 years old,” Recreation Director Neal McKenry said, “and for the amount of maintenance and services fees we’ve required on it this season, it makes sense to purchase a new one.”
The purchase will be made using funds from the park district’s construction and development accounts, “where spending is restricted and (the funds are) legally only available to spend in certain instances or for specific payments,” McKenry noted.
Other business
Also at Wednesday’s meeting:
➜ The board scheduled its next meeting for Tuesday, Aug. 13, during which the board will tour Coady Park and its swimming pool to prioritize various repairs, replacements and ideas for additions in the upcoming couple of years.
➜ The board postponed until next spring a decision on whether to hire Didier Brothers LLC of Cissna Park to pressure-wash the floors and walls of the locker rooms at the swimming pool.
➜ McKenry said that due to a delay in receiving property tax revenue from Ford County, the park district will be unable to immediately pay all of its $18,723 in monthly bills that were approved by the board to be paid. McKenry said he does not expect the first installment of property tax revenue to arrive until next month. “We will not be paying all of those bills that were approved (Wednesday) because our first priority should be payroll and making sure our employees get paid,” McKenry said. “We’ll hold enough back on those bills, and most likely also the bills coming due at our August meeting, to get through two to three more payroll periods. The bills we will pay will primarily go out to our local vendors. Bills that we won’t pay, we’ll most likely get a late charge on several of them.”
➜ The board postponed discussions on the proposed purchase of an ice machine for the swimming pool or Nelson Field and the purchase of a used utility tractor for Nelson Field.
➜ McKenry said the board is expected to discuss overhauling the park district’s website and begin accepting online registration and payments at next month’s meeting.
➜ Board members said entrance to the swimming pool is free from 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 20, and from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 21. The free swim days are sponsored by Them Soccer Club and the Save the Paxton Pool committee.