PAXTON — The Paxton Park District is still hopeful to host a bus trip to a Chicago Blackhawks hockey game in late March.
The price for the trip would be around $120, assuming the park district is able to get roughly 40 people signed up.
The trip is being planned around the Sunday, March 29, game in Chicago, where the Blackhawks will be playing the L.A. Kings at 2 p.m.
For more information, people can visit www.paxtonparkdistrict.com.
Other business
In other park district news from the board of commissioners’ Jan. 14 meeting:
➜ The approval of a $100,000 general obligation bond was tabled until the February meeting, as the board continues to wait to receive interest-rate information from local banks.
➜ The approval of entering into an online banking account with The Frederick Community Bank in Paxton was tabled.
➜ The approval of the installation of several bollards in the Civic Center’s parking lot in the spaces directly in front of the building was tabled. The idea to install the bollards came about as a result of a December incident in which a vehicle jumped the parking blocks and rammed into the Civic Center’s front entrance.
➜ The board approved the purchase of a new sound system for Nelson Field at a cost of $400. After testing it out, the park district plans to buy another sound system for the swimming pool at Coady Park.
➜ The board approved amending the park district’s sexual harassment policy as dictated by the state.