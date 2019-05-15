PAXTON — The Paxton Park District’s board of commissioners approved this summer’s fee rates for the public swimming pool at Coady Park during its monthly meeting on Tuesday, May 14.
Earlier in the month, the board had voted 4-1 to change the pool’s hours of operation to 1-5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and 6-9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The pool is open from May 25 to Aug. 11.
Daily admission during both the daytime and nighttime hours will cost $3 per person.
Daytime pool passes — for admission to the pool in the daytime on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays all summer — will cost $35. Nighttime pool passes — for admission to the pool at nighttime on Tuesdays and Thursdays all summer — will cost $25.
Combo passes — for admission on all open swim days — will cost $55.
Purchasing a second combo pass would cost $40. Any additional combo pass purchased after the second would cost $25.
Prices reflect Paxton resident pricing. Prices for non-residents will increase $10 compared with the resident price.
Last year, the daily admission price was $5 and season pool passes cost $65 each. Two pool passes could have been bought for $110, and each additional pass came at a cost of $30. As a result, the cost of buying four pool passes was $170.
Last year, open swim was available from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 1-5 p.m. Fridays through Sundays and 8-10 p.m. on Wednesdays.
“At $65, I had the option to go seven days a week, and now I only have three days a week, so I’m not going to spend the same amount for three days a week and now have to spend money elsewhere out of town to fill those other days,” Alaina Kief, a member of the Save the Paxton Pool committee, told the board.
It was estimated at Tuesday’s meeting that there will be 55 open swim days this summer.
Members of the Save the Paxton Pool Committee attended Tuesday’s meeting to inquire about their role as a fundraising group for the public pool.
“Basically, our goal is helping you guys out in terms of coming up with events and helping out financially as our own group to assist in trying to make sure that the pool’s not losing that much money or to help offset some of those costs so the pool’s not taking an even bigger loss financially,” Cody Evans said.
The board on Tuesday approved making the committee a partner for fundraising, pending insurance approval.
“The park district is appreciative of their enthusiasm and willingness to help the pool, and we look forward to working together in putting on fun events in the future that go toward helping out the pool financially,” said Neal McKenry, the Paxton Park District’s recreation director. “Pending approval of our risk management company in adding the committee as an additional insured, we will be able to officially be partners and they will be allowed to do what they set out to do.”
Commissioner appointments
Jake Pietkiewicz was appointed to the board Tuesday.
Along with being The Frederick Community Bank’s vice president of information technology and operations, Pietkiewicz was also chairman of the holiday committee for the Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce’s Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration at Pells Park.
“I’ve made Paxton my home,” Pietkiewicz said. “I’m thankful that everyone has welcomed me in.”
Denver Piatt, who was re-elected to the board in the April 2 consolidated election, took her oath of office Tuesday.
Meanwhile, commissioners Brad Ecker and Kaye Harper were reappointed to the board.
Departing the board was Steve Sample, who served as the board’s president since April 2017. Sample, who opted not to seek re-election in April, had been a member of the board for eight years and one month.
“Steve was always an asset to the board, to the park district and to me personally,” McKenry said. “He didn’t quite hang around long enough to receive a plaque or anything like that, but he does deserve many thanks for his job well done.”
“Thank you for all your time here and everything you’ve done for the park district,” Commissioner Bobby Kinnaird said to Sample. “I have learned a lot from you in the two to three years I’ve been on the board, so thank you.”
Ecker was named the board’s new president, while Kinnaird was named vice president and Kaye Harper treasurer.
As commissioners, Ecker has been assigned to take care of personnel, Piatt building and grounds, Harper the pool, Kinnaird recreation and Pietkiewicz promotions.
Other business
Also at the meeting:
➜ The board approved a $1,380 bid from Didier Brothers LLC for the power-washing of the swimming pool and bathhouse at Coady Park.
➜ The board approved its budget and appropriations ordinance for 2019.
➜ The board authorized McKenry to obtain a park district business credit card from The Frederick Community Bank in Paxton.
➜ The board approved the renewal of an intergovernmental agreement with the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district. The agreement calls for the park district to pay the school district $7,000 for using school district facilities for park district programs over the next year. The agreement also calls for the school district to bill the park district for any snow removal done specifically to accommodate park district events held on school grounds. “For example, if it snows over the weekend while the park district is scheduled to host youth basketball games, the school would plow anyway to prepare for the upcoming school day on Monday and there would be no charge,” McKenry explained. “(For) snow removal needed to be done to host park district events on a weekend — say, when there is no school scheduled for Monday — the park district would now be billed.”
➜ The board approved a bid of $3,525 from Houston Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning of Paxton to replace the Paxton Civic Center’s furnace. The bid reflected the price of replacing the existing 23-year-old unit with a new Carrier 96 AFUE two-stage unit.